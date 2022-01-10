 "She asked me to be as much as part of his life as possible" - Ruby Soho explains her living situation with former tag team partner

Ruby Soho, who is currently signed to AEW, recently spoke with the New York Post and revealed some important details regarding her living situation with former WWE stablemate Sarah Logan.

Ruby Soho, who went by the name Ruby Riott in the WWE, became close to Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan through their faction The Riott Squad. The group operated together under Vince McMahon's promotion from 2017 to 2019.

In the interview, Ruby Soho discussed how she is a godmother to Sarah's son, Cash, and how much she loves living on a farm with one of her best friends.

“I am godmother to Sarah’s son, Cash, and she asked me to be as much as part of his life as possible. I love that little boy to death and she is one of my best friends. So it was an easy choice and I was able to find this farm in the middle of nowhere. And I was able to get horses and I have a place for my dogs to run around. I honestly have found this peace out here." (h/t to New York Post)

Ruby Soho speaks about her partnership with Liv Morgan

In the same interview with New York Post's Joseph Staszewski, Ruby Soho heaped praise on her former stablemate Liv Morgan when the topic of The Riott Squad failing to win tag team gold came up.

She also did not shy away from praising the entire WWE women's roster.

"Honestly, I don’t know. We had such a talented roster over there and so many amazing women. I just know that Liv [Morgan] and I at the time were just trying to be the best possible tag team we could be, and honestly that was some of my favorite times was being able to share a ring with her and be able to learn and grow with her. So I don’t feel like that time was wasted by any sense of the word. I learned so much about tag team wrestling during that time and I got to experience it with one of my best friends."

Do you think The Riott Squad deserved a better storyline in the WWE? Have you been impressed with Ruby Soho's run in AEW thus far? Sound off in the comments below.

