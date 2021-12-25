"He'll b**** about you" - Wrestling legend claims The Undertaker got people fired from WWE

ECW legend Sabu recently accused The Undertaker of getting superstars fired from WWE if they were reckless in the ring.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. Known as a locker-room leader, the 56-year-old had the respect of almost everyone in the company, including WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Sabu, who worked for WWE in 2006 and 2007, spoke to PTM’s Vinny Vegas about wrestlers’ contrasting levels of in-ring physicality. He claimed The Undertaker used to complain about his opponents if they were too heavy-hitting during matches:

“It’s okay to be rough and stiff – I respect that. I don’t like guys that are too light. The Undertaker, he was so light you don’t feel him. If you’re stiff to him, he’ll b**** about you, he’ll get you fired. But if you’re stiff with me, I won’t get you fired, I’ll tell you to ease up or keep it up. The top guys in WWF [WWE], if you’re too stiff with them they’ll get you fired,” said Sabu.

Giant Gonzalez was one of The Undertaker’s least favorite opponents during his time in WWE. In 2020, the WWE legend said on Notsam Wrestling that the seven-foot-six superstar “took years off [his] career” due to his poor wrestling ability.

Sabu understood why The Undertaker was so strict

Although WWE matches have pre-determined outcomes, the physicality that superstars endure sometimes results in serious injuries.

With that in mind, Sabu added that he understood why The Undertaker was so critical of wrestlers who could not protect their opponents:

“You can’t have guys make a mistake and punch you in the mouth every night. You gotta calm it down. I didn’t punch a guy in the mouth hard every night, but it was a light punch. They could feel it – it was easy to sell.”

Sabu’s only appearance in the same match as The Undertaker came in the 2007 Royal Rumble, which The Deadman won. The ECW legend was eliminated several minutes before the seven-time WWE World Champion entered the match.

Edited by Kartik Arry

