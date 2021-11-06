Pro wrestling legend Sabu announces his retirement from in-ring action

Pro-wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar, Sabu has officially announced his retirement from in-ring action. The Houdini of Hardcore revealed that his body is simply unable to take it anymore.

Sabu was last seen in a WWE ring back in 2007, where he teamed up with Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer and The Sandman to form a stable known as the ECW Originals.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on this week's episode of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, where he announced his retirement. He cited issues with his back as the major reason behind his decision.

"I’m not doing real good. I hurt my back about a year ago and it’s still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago but I shouldn’t have. I’ve only wrestled like twice in the last year...I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year ’cause I hurt my back. I’m probably not gonna wrestle no more… I’m probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff ." said Sabu

Pro Wrestling Gifs @prowrestle_gifs “Gentlemen, if you don’t mind indulging me…dim the lights…”



“Sabu! Sabu has returned to the ECW Arena!!” “Gentlemen, if you don’t mind indulging me…dim the lights…”“Sabu! Sabu has returned to the ECW Arena!!” https://t.co/1QEYmaABQ7

Despite stepping away from the ring, Sabu made it clear that he isn't completely done with the pro-wrestling business and will still be available for autograph signings and personal appearances.

Sabu would come out of retirement to face Brock Lesnar

Sabu may have announced his retirement from performing in the ring, but he has revealed that there is one superstar he would consider coming out of retirement for.

The former ECW Superstar specifically named the Beast, Brock Lesnar as the one star that he would love to step into the ring with.

"I’d definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar, I’d love to wrestle him. Especially if it was my final match, I’d love to wrestle him… He’s the best, he’s a shooter, he's a good worker, he’s my kind of opponent. I like big guys, I like wrestling big guys. I don’t like wrestling guys like me because it’s not that interesting. It’s more interesting wrestling a guy like me against a guy like Brock Lesnar." said Sabu

Lesnar may have to consider facing Sabu, as he was recently handed an indefinite suspension and fined one million dollars for his attack on Adam Pearce on SmackDown.

What do you think Sabu's career legacy is? Do you think he is actually retired for good? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

