"There's always a new crisis every week" – Samoa Joe on working in WWE main roster

WWE NXT Superstar Samoa Joe was on The Kurt Angle Show this week discussing his time in the wrestling business.

Samoa Joe has been out of action since September. He took to Twitter to inform the WWE Universe that he'd be taking time off on the advice of WWE medical officials.

During the podcast, Joe spoke about the different working environments in TNA and WWE. He detailed that the TNA locker room was easy to work in while WWE was a more organized place and much larger in scale.

"You know, TNA, obviously the locker room is awesome. Backstage at times could be chaotic. It was very easy going in a good way. Especially in TNA, a lot of people wanted to work together to help each other and help get each other over," said Samoa Joe.

Joe then stated that WWE has issues that come with its high production value. He pointed out that moving to different cities and getting the shows on air could sometimes become chaotic in WWE.

"When you get to WWE, it's just a whole different animal. TV production is so much bigger; different cities, location issues. I mean, there's always a new crisis every week just based on the nature of having to take this giant circus every week to film it. You know, you get used to working in an inherently chaotic environment just by the very nature of what it is. So, I will say this. I can't say that I've been in a locker room in my entire career that hasn't been stellar," Joe said.

Samoa Joe is the first-ever three-time NXT Champion

Earlier this year, Samoa Joe made history when he became the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. Joe beat Karrion Kross to win the NXT gold for the third time in his career.

However, the fairytale return didn't last long as Samoa Joa had to relinquish the Championship due to an undisclosed medical reason. In the chaos that followed, Tommaso Ciampa became the new NXT Champion on the first episode of the revamped NXT 2.0 brand.

