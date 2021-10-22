"Trust me, you're dealing with predators" - former NXT Champion compares Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle

Former three-time NXT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke about his experiences working with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle.

Joe, a three-time NXT Champion, has been out of action since September this year. A medical setback forced him to relinquish the NXT Championship to take some time off, and this setback paused his triumphant return to the ring. Previously, Joe has competed at the main-event level in both WWE and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

The Samoan Submission Machine Joe was a guest on the most recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show. There, he spoke about squaring off with two of the most dominant amateur wrestlers in the history of WWE - Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. Joe mentioned that both men were lethal opponents, as they were predators inside the squared circle.

"Kurt is an efficient cougar, efficient panther," said Joe. "He's a feline predator. You know, like a quick kill, real slick. Brock is just a rampaging bull. He's just the juggernaut. He runs straight through things you know. What he cannot out technique, he with outpower."

"That's the best way to describe the difference between Kurt and Brock," Joe continued. "Trust me, you're dealing with predators, just a slightly different species."

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar faced off in the main event of WWE Great Balls of Fire

During the interview, Joe also recalled his hard-hitting match with Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view back in 2017.

In this memorable bout, The Samoan Submission Machine hoped to take the Universal Championship from Lesnar. The brutal matchup took something out of both competitors, as they threw everything they had at each other.

Samoa Joe was on the cusp of victory when he locked in the Coquina Clutch, but Lesnar used his superhuman strength to reverse the hold into an F5 for the win.

This battle was undoubtedly one of the most hard-hitting matchups of Joe's storied career.

Edited by Colin Tessier

