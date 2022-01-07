WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber announces her engagement

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber recently took to Instagram to officially announce that she is engaged. She is a popular face during backstage interviews on Monday Night RAW.

Sarah Schreiber took to her social media handle to post a handful of images with her fiancé, Chad Dunbar. She captioned the post heartwarmingly, confirming that she said "yes."

“My forever buddy, Mr. Chad! (a heart and a ring emoji) I SAID YES! I love you! My Team!” wrote Schreiber.

Several WWE Superstars commented on the post to congratulate Schreiber, including the likes of Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, Raquel Gonzalez, Natalya, Queen Zelina Vega, Carmella Dana Brooke, Renee Paquette, and many more.

WWE also took to their official website and congratulated the RAW correspondent by writing:

“Congratulations to Sarah, her forever buddy, ‘Mr. Chad,’ and to the adorable puppy, of course, on the great news.”

What was Sarah Schreiber's career before joining WWE?

Sarah Schreiber was an actor before setting her step into the world of WWE. She started her acting career in 2006 and was a part of series such as Ugly Betty, All My Children, and many more.

She became a part of the wrestling industry back in 2018. Before joining the blue brand of SmackDown, Sarah Schreiber was a part of the NXT's broadcast team at WrestleMania week in 2018.

She then continued her career as a ring announcer and was also seen hosting several NXT Live Events. Now Schreiber is a well-known name among the WWE Universe and the wrestling community in general.

The Sportskeeda community wished Sarah Schreiber a very bright future with her fiancé, Chad Dunbar.

