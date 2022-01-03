Photo: Sasha Banks carried away at WWE Live Event; referee used 'X' symbol

It turned out to be a rough night for Sasha Banks at tonight's WWE Live Event at Fayetteville. The Boss was carried away after her match with Charlotte Flair.

Sasha Banks has been wrestling SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WWE's Live Events lately. Banks took on The Queen once again tonight in Fayetteville. What happened after the hard-hitting contest left fans in attendance concerned for her well-being.

As soon as the match came to an end, Sasha Banks was carried away by WWE personnel and it looked like she was injured. The referee threw up the "X-sign" as well, which was a clear indication that something was definitely wrong.

Here's the spot that possibly led to Banks being taken away after the match:

BXsavageschasn28snz @MikeDesorbo1 This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under https://t.co/nFPme5bsh0

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



#WWE Really hope it’s nothing serious for Sasha Banks. Really hope it’s nothing serious for Sasha Banks. #WWE https://t.co/PLkDJsDbeX

Sasha Banks is determined to become Women's Champion again

As of now, nothing has come up yet in regards to Banks' condition after being taken away following her match with Charlotte Flair. Banks looked to be in pain after the spot with Flair, judging by the video embedded above.

Her fans have been posting concerning messages on Twitter ever since the post-match videos and images crept up on social media.

Sasha Banks spent the entirety of December taking on Charlotte Flair at WWE's Live Events, in a quest to win the SmackDown Women's Title. In August 2021, Banks opened up about her goal to become the Women's Champion again.

I want to become the Women’s Champion again. I guess get to have all these matches that I didn’t get to have the first time around. I want to wrestle people like Liv Morgan, Zelina, Toni Storm, Teagan Nox. There is just so many women that I just haven’t been in the ring with yet. And on Smackdown, that’s the land of opportunity and I’m ready to give these girls a chance to see if they can stand up against The Boss.” Banks said. [H/T The Sports Room]

Also Read Article Continues below

Here's hoping Sasha Banks' injury isn't as severe as it looks in the pictures posted by fans on Twitter. Stay tuned as we'll keep you updated with more news on Banks' condition.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Alan John