Sasha Banks breaks silence after injury at WWE Live Event

Sasha Banks was involved in a scary moment at the recent WWE Live Event in Fayetteville. The former women's champion had to be escorted backstage after her match, and several fans have raised concerns about her status.

The Legit Boss issued a statement following the incident and informed her followers that she was doing well. Sasha Banks also put out a message of gratitude, as you can see below.

"I'm good 👊🏽 Thank you for the love always. 💙," Sasha Banks tweeted.

What happened at the WWE Live Event with Sasha Banks?

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair have been battling each other on the live event circuit for several weeks now.

The long-time rivals have had solid matches for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Their most recent bout in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was also expected to be a show-stealer.

While Sasha Banks was able to complete the match, one particular spot seems to have caused her a lot of pain. The spot in question was when Charlotte Flair executed a backbreaker on Sasha Banks, who accidentally got her feet caught in an awkward position during the landing.

As it is with Live Event cards, the Champion retained her title, but the challenger was visibly in some discomfort after the contest. The referee even threw up the 'X-sign' and indicated that Sasha Banks needed some medical attention.

Thankfully, Banks put out a positive update regarding her status, and we hope she doesn't miss any in-ring time due to the freak accident.

WWE is also facing a massive injury problem as Drew McIntyre was reportedly written off TV due to legitimate neck issues. Roman Reigns' positive COVID-19 test has also been a significant blow for the WWE, and another injury to a top star like Sasha Banks would have been a disastrous situation for WWE.

As things stand, Banks is doing fine, and we hope to see her back in action on SmackDown.

Edited by Alan John