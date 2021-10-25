Sasha Banks makes bold claim about WWE's Women's division

While the WWE Universe believes the women's division of the company hasn't been in the best form, Sasha Banks disagrees.

The Boss recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the current state of the Women's division, Banks put over the female roster stating that it is the greatest of any era.

"I feel like we’ve been knocking down every door that’s been closed in front of us," Sasha Banks said. "If they keep making more doors, we’re going to keep knocking them down. The WWE women’s division is the best it’s ever been. I think it’s the greatest of any era from top to bottom, and I can’t wait to see what more the future brings, even from NXT 2.0. To see how many women are down there from when I first started, there was only a group of eight and now there’s maybe a group of 30. Just to see the growth from then to now is so beautiful."

Sasha Banks on if she still feels pressure to help elevate the WWE women's division

During the interview, Sasha Banks was also asked if she still feels the pressure of being one of the people to help elevate WWE's Women's division every week. Banks provided an interesting response to this question.

"I would say yes and no," Sasha Banks began. "Yes, just because I want to keep the momentum going because I wanted to make sure that if I’m not in the title picture, there are more women in the title picture and there’s two women’s storylines going on at once. I just want more, more, more for the women, and I feel like we’ve been doing that. For me, it’s nothing new. I feel the pressure less and less because they believe in me so much that I don’t have to put pressure on myself anymore."

What do you make of Sasha Banks' comments? Do you think the WWE women's division is the best it's ever been? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

