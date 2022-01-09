Sasha Banks to miss Royal Rumble after WWE confirms injury

Sasha Banks injured her leg during a match against Charlotte Flair at a recent WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, NC. The promotion has issued an update on her condition, indicating that she will miss the Royal Rumble.

The six-time Women's Champion had to be carried to the back as soon as the match ended, with the referee throwing up the "X" symbol. While Banks tweeted out that she was "good" just after the injury, WWE's update confirmed she will be out of action for a few weeks.

Fortunately, Sasha Banks did not suffer a break. However, a bruised calcaneus bone will keep her out for six to eight weeks. This is bad news for fans of The Legit Boss, as she will miss out on being part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match again.

Here is WWE's statement:

"Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury at a WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, NC, Sunday night. Although nothing is broken, an MRI has revealed a bruised calcaneus bone, and she will be out of action for 6-8 weeks."

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC.ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U https://t.co/JJkYiceRLs

Sasha Banks has only appeared in one WWE Royal Rumble Match

The injury extends Sasha Banks' streak of not being a part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match to four years. She was the first entrant in the first edition of the 30-woman contest but hasn't competed since. The Legit Boss lasted over 54 minutes in the 2018 Rumble Match and reached the final four.

Banks challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship in an excellent match at Royal Rumble 2019. However, she was not cleared to compete in the Rumble match the following year. Last year saw The Legit Boss defend the SmackDown Women's Title against Carmella at the pay-per-view.

Mathieu Fàbregas 🔴⚪ @Mathfabregas Get Well Soon, @SashaBanksWWE Take good care of yourself and I wish you a speedy recovery and a stronger return🥺 Get Well Soon, @SashaBanksWWE Take good care of yourself and I wish you a speedy recovery and a stronger return🥺😭💙💙 https://t.co/zmXEPsv8Qu

2022 seemed to be the year for Sasha Banks to finally enter the Royal Rumble once again and potentially win it. However, her foot injury has gotten in the way. Hopefully she recovers well and returns in time to begin an angle for WrestleMania.

Also Read Article Continues below

Was Banks your pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year? If yes, leave your new predictions in the comments below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Sasha Banks would've won the Royal Rumble? Yes No 12 votes so far