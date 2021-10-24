Sasha Banks puts the WWE locker room on notice following SmackDown

Sasha Banks has sent out a message after this week's WWE SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, The Boss reminded everyone that she is the one who is in control this time.

While she doesn't have the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, as of now, Sasha Banks has surely made her intentions clear with the message she sent on SmackDown and the one after the show.

In a recent tweet, Sasha Banks claimed that she runs the blue brand:

"“This time I'm in control.” The Blueprint runs the blue brand. #BossTime" tweeted Sasha.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapped their respective championship belts. During the segment, Sonya Deville also made her way out to the ring to maintain peace and oversee the title exchange.

However, shortly afterwards, Sasha Banks made her way out to the ring to address the situation. The Boss made it clear that she is the one who runs the blue brand and she doesn't need a title to show for it.

Banks and Flair traded jabs at one another, which eventually led to a brawl between the two. The two women are expected to cross paths inside the ring at some point in the near future and the winner could go on to face Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2021.

Sasha Banks failed to win the SmackDown Women's Title at Crown Jewel 2021

At Crown Jewel 2021, which was held on the 21st of October, Sasha Banks faced Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match. Banks put every bit of effort into the match and pushed both the champion as well as the other challenger to their limits.

Unfortunately for Sasha Banks, she couldn't dethrone The Man and took the pinfall that led to Lynch's victory. Eventually, Big Time Becks once again retained the SmackDown Women's Championship and did so in spectacular fashion in Saudi Arabia.

