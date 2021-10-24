"It was something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life" - Sasha Banks on her match at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke about the importance of her match at Crown Jewel this past week.

The former Women's Champion was in conversation with Kayla Braxton on the latest episode of Talking Smack. The interview took place after SmackDown, where Banks made a strong statement at the expense of Charlotte Flair.

'The Boss' acknowledged that the outcome of the match may not have been in her favor, but the moment was unique. An emotional Sasha Banks stated it was an incredible feeling to point towards the fans in Riyadh, most of whom were children, and have them point back at her.

"It didn't quite go my way. I almost had the win if Becky didn't cheat and grab that rope, but being in Saudi Arabia in Riyadh was something so special. And it has to be in the top three moments of my career. To go out there and see those fans, to see those kids, to point at them and they’re pointing back at me, I've never felt something that is so impactful and amazing. To be in the ring with two incredible women, who I respect so much, we created so much magic, and we made history and gave so much hope to thousands, to millions of people watching at home. It was something that I’m going to remember for the rest of my life. And I’m so honored to be there," Sasha said.

Sasha Banks put Charlotte Flair on notice this week on SmackDown

This week on SmackDown, WWE resolved title issues in the women's division with an exchange between champions Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. After a tense few moments, they finally exchanged championships to reflect their current allegiance.

However, 'The Boss' then interrupted the proceedings. As Becky left the stage, Banks launched an attack on Charlotte to close out the first show of a new era on the blue brand.

Also Read

Will Sasha Banks dethrone Charlotte Flair and become the SmackDown Women's Champion in the weeks leading up to Survivor Series? Sound off in the comments below.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy