Sasha Banks breaks character to state current WWE star will be "one of the greatest of all time"

WWE star Sasha Banks believes Bianca Belair is on her way to becoming "one of the greatest of all time" in the professional wrestling business.

Belair has had a meteoric rise to the top of pro wrestling, just a year after debuting on the WWE main roster. The 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner has held the SmackDown Women's championship once, a title she lost to Becky Lynch at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

While speaking to NY Post ahead of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view, Banks lavished praise on Belair, calling her the "strongest" and "fastest."

“Bianca Belair just came on the scene just full force. She is legit the strongest, the fastest and she’s on her way to being one of the greatest of all time. She has a lot to learn and she is definitely making a name for herself. I’m super proud of her and I love watching her grow into the performer that she is today," Banks said.

Banks has been a key player in Belair's rise in WWE, having headlined night 1 of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year for the SmackDown Women's title. Belair won the title at The Show of Shows, in an emotional match for both Superstars.

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch will battle it out at WWE's Crown Jewel show

Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia will see Belair and Banks step into the ring once again. This time, though, they will be joined by current SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Banks is optimistic about her chances on Thursday, vowing to win the title back.

“I’m back in the title mix and I’m about to make history in Saudi Arabia and win back that SmackDown women’s championship," she said.

The triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's title will be one of two women's matches at the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view, the other being the Queen's Crown final between Doudrop and Zelina Vega.

Edited by Arvind Sriram