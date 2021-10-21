Sasha Banks talks about her desire to be on a show like Squid Game

In a recent interview with New York Post, Sasha Banks said she wants to be part of a show similar to Squid Game.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she recently finished watching the show and is a huge fan of Korean movies.

Banks added that she'd like to be on a thriller show where one doesn't know what's going to happen. The Boss added that to be in a Korean movie has always been a dream of hers.

Banks mentioned that the movie could be of any genre. She is just excited to learn and do it all, as she has so much time on her hands.

“I just finished watching the Squid Game and I’m a huge, huge fan of Korean movies. So I would love to be in a show like that just that thriller, drama, really intense show where you really don’t know what’s going to happen. And to be in a Korean movie, that’s always been one of my dreams. I would love to be in a movie one day. It could be any genre. I’m just excited to learn and do it all. I have so much time.”

After talking about Squid Game, Banks also discussed if she'd like to be a part of The Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, just like she played Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian.

“I’ve been definitely booked and busy and you can definitely see me in a lot of shows, not Star Wars because I can’t say anything. You know Disney can get me. But yeah, you can definitely see me in things in the future.”

Sasha Banks will be in action at Crown Jewel

Also Read

Sasha Banks will challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel within the next few hours. The Boss will be part of a Triple Threat Match featuring Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh