Sasha Banks points out a major discrepancy in her Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel 

WWE superstar Sasha Banks recently discussed her Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sasha was on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. 'The Boss' previewed her upcoming match at Crown Jewel and answered some fan questions on the show.

During her interview, Sasha pointed out that Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were both RAW talents now. It was her responsibility to bring the SmackDown Women's championship back to the blue brand. The blue brand's women's division is dependent on Sasha, and she intended to bring back the gold.

Here's what Sasha Banks had to say about the situation:

"I have to bring it home, I have to do it for my division. I have to do it because I am the leader. I am the conversation. I have to be the SmackDown Women's Champion. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, they're RAW talent now. They shouldn't be having the SmackDown Women's Championship over there. So I plan on taking that baby home. Right where it belongs," Sasha said.

Sasha Banks is set to make history at Crown Jewel

This year's Crown Jewel event will witness a Women's Championship match for the first time in Saudi Arabia. The match is happening almost two years after Natalya and Lacey Evans had the first-ever Women's match in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Arguably three of the best in the Women's division will fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at WWE Crown Jewel this Thursday. The three women have been caught in a war on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to the event.

Also Read

Who do you think will take away top honors during the match? Will it be Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, or Bianca Belair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy