"I was always open to doing everything" - Scarlett Bordeaux reveals the sole purpose why WWE signed her

Scarlett Bordeaux recently opened up about her journey in WWE. In an interview with The Asylum Wrestling Store, the former NXT star discussed her journey with the company and explained why she was hired.

The former WWE Superstar revealed that she was hired by WWE only to play the role of a manager for the company.

Scarlett Bordeaux stated that managing was always her favorite thing to do in professional wrestling. However, she was always open to doing a lot more and also showcased her passion for in-ring competition.

“I always wanted to be able to do everything, but managing has always been my favorite thing. So, originally I was hired specifically to be a manager, which I was super excited about. And then I was always open to doing everything. I love bumping. I love wrestling. And naturally throughout every place I’ve worked at, eventually it transitions into wrestling. I feel like that happened with every female manager in WWE. So I just kinda naturally expected that to happen. And then when it started to come up earlier this year that I was gonna start wrestling I was like, ‘Cool. Let’s do it. Hell yeah.’ So, that was kinda how it happened.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Bordeaux became popular after coming out as Karrion Kross’s valet in NXT. Unfortunately, the WWE star was released last month, along with many other top performers of the company.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were once the hottest act in WWE NXT

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were once regarded as the main attractions of WWE NXT. The duo made quite the statement upon their arrival in the former black-and-gold brand.

One of the most exciting aspects about Scarlett and Kross was their entrance. During their time in NXT, Bordeaux even accompanied her real-life boyfriend when he won the NXT Championship at TakeOver XXX.

Now that the couple are no longer with WWE, it would be interesting to see what the future has in store for them.

