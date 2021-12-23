Released WWE couple wanted to face Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss

Former WWE stars Scarlett and Karrion Kross were keen to face the duo of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, when they were in the company.

Scarlett and Kross were a part of WWE until November of this year, when they were released due to budget cuts. The real-life couple was paired together in NXT, but they were not shown together on the main roster after Karrion Kross was called up to RAW.

In a recent appearance on Signed By Superstars, Scarlett stated that she and Kross had a good relationship with Wyatt and Bliss, and hoped that they could have that match sometime in the future.

"We were waiting for that to happen [Scarlett & Killer Kross vs. Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss]. I feel like our entrance was made for WrestleMania. We could not wait to do that entrance for WrestleMania and every time we talked to Bray, he was such a cool guy. [I] got along great with Alexa, so just maybe it’ll happen somewhere else," said Scarlett. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Scarlett's non-compete clause has expired, but Karrion Kross' 90-day non-compete will expire only in February. NXT stars have a shorter clause compared to main roster superstars which is why the former has made appearances at various events.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt first developed a partnership on-screen at last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, when the former made an appearance in Wyatt's match against Braun Strowman.

Bliss adopted Bray Wyatt's finisher, Sister Abigail, while she was also involved in Wyatt's feud with Randy Orton. The Viper lost to her at the Fastlane pay-per-view earlier this year after an interference by The Fiend.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on television over the last few months, with her last match taking place against Charlotte Flair at this year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

