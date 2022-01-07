"We didn’t speak for 5 years" - Scotty 2 Hotty on backstage fight with former WWE Tag Team Champion

Scotty 2 Hotty formed an entertaining partnership with Brian Christopher during their WWE days, but the former tag team partners initially didn't let along.

Collectively known as "Too Cool," Scotty 2 Hotty and Brian Christopher stayed in the WWE until their release in 2007. The former WWE tag team champions' reunion outside WWE didn't go down smoothly as they had a backstage argument at a wrestling show.

The veteran opened up about his backstage relationship with "Grandmaster Sexay" during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, disclosing details of their backstage fight.

Brian Christopher dealt with severe substance abuse issues and was allegedly 'a mess' when he met Scotty 2 Hotty at the venue. Following their heated exchange, the latter did not speak to Jerry Lawler's son for the next five years.

"We were never close. But after I was released in 2007, we did a weekend for Hermie Sadler in the Carolinas, and we did some Rock' n' Roll Express tournament. Brian, it [the tournament] was 3 days long, and on the first night, he showed up, and he was in a bad place. I could smell it on his breath; he was a mess. By the time Sunday had rolled around, we had a big fight in the locker room, not a physical one, just a verbal one. I was like, 'Dude, I don't need this.' We were just different people; we didn't speak for 5 years," revealed Scotty 2 Hotty.

Scotty 2 Hotty and Brian Christopher have reconciled since their fight

Brian Christopher and Scotty 2 Hotty later buried their differences, and their relationship improved as the years passed.

Too Cool got back together along with Rikishi for a few shows, and Scotty 2 Hotty even recalled having a photo of his son along with Christopher.

"Then, on our first appearance back, he pulled me aside and apologized for everything; we both apologized. Over the next few years, I felt like we got closer than ever. There were a bunch of shows in the UK with me, Rikishi and Brian, and I bought my son, who was 10 years old at the time. I have a picture of Brian showing my son Keegan how to use a payphone. It's from behind of both of them, but it's so cool," added Scott Garland.

Brian Christopher, unfortunately, committed suicide in 2018 in his prison cell after being arrested on a DUI charge. Scotty 2 Hotty also spoke about his former tag team partner's sad demise while speaking to Chris Van Vliet, which you can check out in the above video.

What is your take on the confession? Let us know in the comments below.

