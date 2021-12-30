WWE and AEW Superstars react to Toni Storm's departure from WWE

Toni Storm was recently let go by WWE. Several WWE and AEW Superstars took to Twitter to express their thoughts regarding the surprise departure of Storm.

According to reports, Toni Storm apparently asked for her release from WWE. The former NXT UK Women's Champion was eventually granted her release, as well.

Toni Storm made her WWE debut back in 2017 and appeared in the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

The following year, the now-former NXT star won the tournament and eventually captured the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Toni Storm gradually became a part of the main roster, on the 9th of July, 2021.

Recently, Toni Storm lost to The Queen, Charlotte Flair, on Christmas Eve in a SmackDown Women’s Championship match, as well.

Shortly after her departure, many WWE and AEW stars reacted to Storm’s departure by posting heartfelt pictures and tweets.

Toni Storm’s had her moments throughout her tenure in WWE

Toni Storm joined WWE on the 16th of June, 2017. The former Stardom star won the NXT UK Women's Title, her only major accomplishment in the company.

Storm won the NXT UK Women's Title by beating Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. However, she eventually dropped the title to Kay Lee Ray, who ended her reign at 231 days.

Toni Storm then moved up to WWE NXT where she was unsuccessful in challenging for the NXT Women's Championship.

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Storm was involved in a Triple Threat Match with Mercedes Martinez and Io Shirai. However, Storm was unable to capture the title.

After moving up to the main roster, Toni Storm was included in the Survivor Series Women's Team for SmackDown. In the 5 on 5 Survivor Series Elimination Match, Toni Storm managed to eliminate both Carmella and Zelina Vega. However, was eliminated from the match by Liv Morgan.

