Shane McMahon called 31-year WWE veteran after his 2020 release

Mike Chioda recently opened up about Shane McMahon calling him following his WWE release in 2020.

After working for WWE for over 31 years, veteran official Mike Chioda was released on April 15, 2020. The release came as a big surprise to him. Chioda was expecting he'd get to do something with WWE in a backstage capacity in the future.

After Chioda's release, Shane McMahon gave him a call. Chioda thanked him for the years of support. Here's Chioda's full comment:

"Shane McMahon reached out to me, it was nice of him to reach out and we go way back. From the days where we were training Shane with the ring crew and stuff Tony Chimmel and I used to run the roads with him for several months after college and between college and stuff when he was going to college. It was nice to hear from him I told Shane, the family, especially Vince, Linda, Hunter, Stephanie and himself, thank you for all the years and the support and I appreciate it," said Chioda about Shane McMahon's call.

Shane McMahon himself started as an official in WWE

Shane McMahon started his career as an on-screen character during the Attitude Era. He was initially brought in a WWE executive discussing a possible WrestleMania 14 appearance of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Fans aren't aware of the fact that Shane appeared on WWE TV on various occasions before the above-mentioned appearance. Shane worked as a referee for WWE in the late 80s and went by the moniker of Shane Stevens.

Shane took on the duties of a referee during the very first Royal Rumble in 1988, won by Jim Duggan. Shane was the first WWE personality to walk out inside the arena to greet fans at the historic WrestleMania 6. This was the same event where Hulk Hogan lost his WWE title to The Ultimate Warrior.

Shane McMahon is revered by many, and Mike Chioda is one of them. It was incredibly nice of Shane to reach out to Chioda after his release. Chioda has tons of experience when it comes to pro-wrestling. He'd be a great hand for WWE in a backstage capacity, somewhere down the line.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

