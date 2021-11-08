"He about killed me" - Ex-WWE star on feud with Brock Lesnar

Shannon Moore has opened up about his mini feud with Brock Lesnar in the early 2000s. Moore has revealed it was a rough couple of months as Lesnar was brutal in the ring, but he had a great time in his program with The Beast.

Moore joined WWE in 2001 after WCW was shut down. He had a four-year run with the company and was released in 2005. He returned a year later and had a two-year run before being released yet again. Moore has also wrestled in TNA and various indie promotions.

While speaking at K & S WrestleFest's virtual signing, the former WWE star detailed his mini-feud with Lesnar on SmackDown in 2002 and 2003.

"It was great. [Brock] Lesnar, he’s a beast man. It was the roughest couple of months of my life working with him. He about killed me, but you know, whenever you’re wrestling a 300-pound mad man and whenever his adrenaline gets going, it’s a — you’re fighting for your life. So, but dude, I have so much respect for him and it was a great time. It was a good program to have and to be able to look back and have those memories working with Brock," said Moore. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Moore was soundly beaten by Lesnar in the two matches that the two were a part of.

WWE star Samoa Joe has compared Brock Lesnar to a "rampaging bull"

Brock Lesnar's popularity in WWE is due to the legitimacy he brings to the ring as he is a hulking figure who can be incredibly agile and quick. Samoa Joe, who has stepped in the ring with some of the best pro wrestlers in the world, believes that Lesnar will run straight through anything.

"Brock is just a rampaging bull. He's just the juggernaut. He runs straight through things you know. What he cannot out technique, he will in with power," said Samoa Joe.

There have been past instances of WWE stars narrating their brutal encounters with Lesnar in the ring, some of which left them with more bruises than normal.

