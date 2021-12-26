Shawn Michaels provides an update on Triple H's status

Shawn Michaels has provided an update on how his best friend and former tag team partner Triple H is doing. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that The Game is currently enjoying himself on his well-deserved break.

Several months ago, Triple H was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event. The Cerebral Assassin was spotted for the first time last month following the health scare. A video surfaced online of him and several other WWE executives touring the construction site of the company's new headquarters.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels stated that he has been in touch with Triple H and that the latter is doing pretty well.

“Most of it is me bothering him to be perfectly honest,” Michaels said. “He has worked so much over the last several years and I don’t think he understood that it becomes your normal. For him to step away for a little bit, look, that takes getting used to. I went through it obviously, I am one of the rare people that was ready to do it and embrace it. But when it just happens out of the blue and you’re not expecting it; for him to go a hundred miles per hour to nothing was an adjustment. But I think he is, especially around this time of year, he’s now starting to realize like ‘hey this isn’t too bad.’ I think he’s bordering enjoying himself now to be perfectly honest. It’s a well deserved break for him, for sure.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Shawn Michaels on what was the most challenging part of NXT's transition to NXT 2.0

WWE NXT was known as the black and gold brand for a number of years until it underwent a complete makeover several months ago. The new version of the show, dubbed NXT 2.0, is more colorful, edgy and it features more young stars.

According to Shawn Michaels, one of the most challenging parts of the revamp was dealing with the WWE Universe's reaction to the change.

“I think it’s dealing with the reaction to that change to be perfectly honest, it’s like ripping a band-aid off. It was very sudden. To your fan base, that’s very tough, and it’s like anything. Change isn’t easy. When it becomes your normal, you’re comfortable with it, and then there’s an abrupt change, that’s difficult. It’s very difficult for your faithful," said Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and Triple H are two of the main people responsible for NXT's success in recent years. They brought many stars to the forefront, including Johnny Gargano, Tomasso Ciampa and Aliester Black.

