"It was goofy, but it put smiles on faces" - Former WWE Hardcore champion discusses his segment with The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Shawn Stasiak recently recalled a special moment in his career when he went up against The Rock in a segment on the September 13, 2001, episode of SmackDown. This show was even more noteworthy since it emanated just two days after the 9/11 tragedy.

During the latest UnSKripted session with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stasiak noted that despite his angle with The People's Champion being goofy, he was glad to entertain the WWE Universe that night.

He also felt proud after watching the recent WWE documentary on SmackDown after 9/11. Stasiak mentioned that it made him feel part of something very special.

"The proudest moment of the goofy gimmicks that I played was when I worked with Dwayne Johnson - The Rock. It was the very first public gathering of any kind after 9/11, two days after it had happened, in Houston. I ran out after The Rock, you know. It was goofy, but it put smiles on faces and it got people's attention and their minds away from the tragedy, and sorrow and the grief and despair we were all feeling. So I was very proud when I watched that documentary that WWE put out. I was part of that. I was part of something very, very special," Stasiak said.

You can watch the full video here:

Shawn Stasiak answered The Rock's open challenge

It was an emotionally charged evening for WWE fans during the post-9/11 episode of SmackDown. WWE pulled out all the stops, including a rare Stone Cold vs. The Rock dark match to entertain the live Houston crowd.

Old School Jason @attitudefan91 The Rock issues an open challenge for the WCW Championship then squashes Shawn Stasiak. The Rock issues an open challenge for the WCW Championship then squashes Shawn Stasiak. https://t.co/4n87GqQK3I

During the televised portion of the show, then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion The Rock issued an open challenge for his title. Shawn Stasiak answered this challenge and ran down to the ring. However, he was immediately thrown out of the ring by The Rock.

After another failed attempt, The People's Champion offered to shake Stasiak's hand, caught him with the Rock Bottom, and pinned him.

Also Read

Please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video while using the quote from this article.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Kartik Arry