"It was hard for me" - Shayna Baszler reveals Vince McMahon's honest opinion on her in-ring style

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Shayna Baszler said she has effectively managed to meld her MMA background with professional wrestling. She also stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon seems to be a fan of her in-ring style.

Initially, Shayna Baszler had doubts regarding her in-ring style, as The Queen of Spades couldn't find a good balance between being an MMA fighter and a pro wrestler.

However, she has "found the melding between the two" over time:

“My style in the ring – people believe, “I dunno man, she went off the page and did something there”. Vince really likes that. There’s times where he’s like, “That looked like you were just fighting. I’m like, “Yeah…” For a while, it was hard for me to find the balance between, “Am I a fighter right now, or am I pro wrestler?” Even in the ring. I think I’ve really found the melding between the two, it’s been good,” said Baszler.

Shayna Baszler highlights Nia Jax's role in her transition to WWE's main roster

During the same interview, Shayna Baszler mentioned that she learned a lot from now-former WWE star Nia Jax on RAW.

The Queen of Spades stated that while she might be more experienced in terms of one-on-one combat, Nia Jax had better main roster experience in WWE.

"As experienced as I am in one-on-one combat, she was far more experienced in being on Raw and SmackDown. So she would really help me, “You might wanna try this instead”. She helped me find my footing for sure," said Baszler.

Also Read Article Continues below

During Nia Jax's last run with WWE, she was in a tag team with Shayna Baszler. Together, the pair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. Baszler is also a former two-time NXT Women's Champion but is yet to win her first singles title on the main roster.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Kartik Arry