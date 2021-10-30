Shayna Baszler sends a heated message after controversial finish to her match on SmackDown

On this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler defeated Naomi after Sonya Deville got involved as the special guest referee. After the match, Baszler sent a stern warning to everyone in WWE and reminded them how dangerous she is.

In an interview backstage, Shayna Baszler made it clear that the WWE Universe needs to remember that she's a force to be reckoned with.

The former NXT Women's Champion added that she is the "limb reaper" because she can easily take any limb off anyone she wants.

"Everyone is this company, in this universe has forgotten who I am and what I am about," said Baszler. "I can take whichever limb I can take off of anyone, I am the limb reaper. At anytime, off of anyone. You people would do well to remember that."

On SmackDown, Shayna Baszler was ready for her match against Naomi when Sonya Deville inserted herself into the contest as the special guest referee. As expected, Deville helped The Queen of Spades win the bout in a controversial manner.

In the final stages of the contest, Deville refused to count a pin in favor of Naomi, but she gave Baszler a fast count for her own pinfall. As a result, the former NXT Women's Champion emerged victorious.

Shayna Baszler has been ruthless in WWE over the past few months

Back in September, on an episode of WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler injured Nia Jax's arm with a brutal assault. The broadcast team later reported that Baszler's former tag team partner consequently suffered an arm injury, so she'll be on the shelf for a while.

The Queen of Spades continued to showcase her ruthless side the following week when she took Eva Marie out with a similar attack.

Baszler later moved to the SmackDown brand as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. Though she came up short in the Queen's Crown Tournament, Baszler's run on the blue brand is off to a strong start, as she has become Deville's unofficial enforcer.

What do you think about Shayna Baszler's message? Sound off below.

