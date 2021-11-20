Sheamus joins SmackDown team for WWE Survivor Series after defeating three top stars

Sheamus booked his ticket to the WWE Survivor Series after winning a great Fatal 4-Way match and taking up the final spot in the SmackDown vs RAW traditional Survivor Series match.

Jinder Mahal and Cesaro took to one corner while Ricochet and Sheamus battled it out in the other. The former Bar members came face to face but Ricochet interrupted the action. The Bar members eventually collided before Jinder Mahal tried to roll up The Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus got The Maharaja hanging against the ropes as he delivered ten vicious shots to the chest. Cesaro tried to apply the Swing on Sheamus but the latter powered out.

Ricochet launched himself at all three members over the top rope as SmackDown headed to commercial.

Back from commercial, Cesaro and Mahal were perched on the top ropes. Sheamus delivered a superplex to Mahal while Ricochet delivered a hurricanrana to Cesaro from the top rope.

Ricochet delivered a DDT and a standing shooting star press to Sheamus but Jinder Mahal broke the pin. Cesaro delivered the Swing to the Canadian superstar to a loud crowd reaction and locked in the sharpshooter.

Ricochet kicked Cesaro in the chest and hit an enziguiri. Mahal went for Khallas on Ricochet but the latter countered with a Codebreaker. Ricochet hit a 450 splash on Mahal but was met with a Brogue Kick before he could go for a pin.

Cesaro hit a huge European uppercut on Sheamus. Ridge Holland interfered to allow Sheamus to take control, deliver the Brogue Kick and pick up the win.

Sheamus will be joined by Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, King Woods and Happy Corbin.

Sheamus was on the winning end of last year's WWE Survivor Series traditional tag team match

Sheamus has been on and off on WWE programming lately, but he remains one of the most reliable stars in WWE.

The four-time WWE World Champion was on the winning end last year at Survivor Series when he was part of Team RAW. Sheamus teamed up with Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Matt Riddle to pick up a huge win.

POOJA... @PoojaMedia Team Raw for Survivor Series 2020 is mad. Wow



Braun

Sheamus

AJ

Bro

Keith Lee Team Raw for Survivor Series 2020 is mad. Wow Braun SheamusAJBroKeith Lee https://t.co/gEpDGPWPCR

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Could the Irish superstar be instrumental in helping WWE's blue brand pick up the win this Sunday?

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku