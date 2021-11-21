Overnight ratings for the November 19 episode of WWE SmackDown revealed

The overnight ratings for the November 19 episode of SmackDown have been released.

The go-home episode of the Blue brand before Survivor Series emanated from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

As per Spoiler TV, SmackDown drew an average of 1.988 million viewers in the overnight ratings this week. The first hour drew 2.092 million viewers, but the viewership dropped to 1.883 million viewers in the second hour of the show. This was up 0.5% from last week's ratings which drew an average of 1.978 million viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, SmackDown drew an average rating of 0.5 and was pegged at number three for the night after 20/20 and Shark Tank.

What happened on SmackDown this week?

The show opened with The Usos organizing a coronation ceremony for Roman Reigns. He came to the ring with Paul Heyman and declared that he did not need a cape, scepter or crown to be The Head of the Table.

King Woods came down to the arena and schooled Reigns what it meant to be a true 'King'. This irked The Tribal Chief and he ordered The Usos to destroy the scepter and throne. As Reigns was about to destroy the crown, Woods rushed to the ring. The Bloodline quickly overpowered him, and Roman Reigns destroyed the crown as King Woods watched helplessly.

The final member of SmackDown's men's Survivor Series team was also decided as Sheamus beat Cesaro, Ricochet and Jinder Mahal in a fatal four-way match, albeit with some help from Ridge Holland.

Naomi and Aliyah were in tag team action against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. However, a quick count by the referee led to the heels picking up the win.

Jeff Hardy was in singles action against Madcap Moss. The Charismatic Enigma picked up the win by rolling up Moss for the three count. In another singles matchup, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a win over Angel with a vicious Kinshasa.

Sasha Banks won her singles encounter against Survivor Series team member Shotzi. After the match, the two women shook hands but Banks laid out the latter with a Backstabber.

King Woods called out Roman Reigns to the ring to close out the show. Reigns made his way to the ramp but The Usos could not come to the aid of the Universal Champion since WWE Champion Big E had already put them out of commission.

The two New Day members then launched an assault on The Bloodline to send out a strong message ahead of Survivor Series.

Edited by Kaushik Das