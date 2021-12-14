"He’s always so supportive and receptive"- Sonya Deville on her relationship with Vince McMahon

Sonya Deville has revealed that she has developed a great relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over the years.

Deville returned with a new character after being beaten in a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam last year. Along with Adam Pearce, she currently serves as an authority figure for RAW and SmackDown.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Sonya Deville heaped praise on Vince McMahon, stating that he's always supportive and receptive of what she wants to do.

“We’ve developed a really great relationship over the past few years," said Deville. "I’ve gone to him with things and ideas a lot and he’s always so supportive and receptive of what I want to do. The thing with Vince is, if you’re passionate about something and you go in there and you’re like ‘hey, I’m going to kill this, just give me the opportunity,’ he’ll give it to you."

"Just when you get it, don’t mess it up!" she added. "That’s the type of boss he is. I went to him a few years ago and said, 'Hey, let me show you I can talk on the mic the same way I can punch people in the face.’ He was like ‘OK’ and that’s when we got the Mandy promo in the Performance Center. It was like 7 minutes long, but prior to that I’d never really had the mic.”

Sonya Deville on learning to enjoy being out of the ring

Sonya Deville's last singles match in WWE was at last year's SummerSlam pay-per-view event. She was scheduled to face Naomi on SmackDown last week, but the match never happened.

Deville commented on not being active in the ring right now. She mentioned that as a performer, it's important to have diversity in terms of character.

“Growth has been important," she said. "People know I can fight. I come from an MMA background, if we need to throw hands I can throw hands. But showing that I have this whole other layer to my character and a skillset people haven’t seen before was something that was important to me. I can be sociopathic Sonya Deville from two summers ago or I can be large and in charge Sonya Deville. I think that’s important as a performer to have that diversity. What it’s going to lead to, this year of work and building is just going to lead to something bigger and greater in the ring when we get back there.”

Sonya Deville is great in her on-screen role as a WWE Official. However, many fans would still like to see her perform in the ring more often, as there are plenty of stars she could face.

