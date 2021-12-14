"I would love to face Becky Lynch" - Sonya Deville on a potential opponent for WrestleMania

WWE Official Sonya Deville has named current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch as one of the superstars she'd like to share the ring with at WrestleMania.

The Pridefighter hasn't had a singles match in WWE for over a year, with her last bout occurring at SummerSlam last year. She was defeated by Mandy Rose and took a break from the company as per the stipulation. 'The Man' Becky Lynch also went on a hitaus after she became pregnant with her first child.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Sonya Deville was asked who she'd want to face at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Along with Becky Lynch, she also mentioned Asuka and Sasha Banks.

“I’ve yet to have my singles match at WrestleMania and that’s obviously a goal of mine in the near future. There’s so many scenarios that I would love," said Sonya Deville. "I’ve always said that I would love to face Becky Lynch because I just think the dichatomy of her character and my character would be so cool. There would be a lot of large energy in the room and I think that would be a really cool matchup."

"I haven’t had many televised moments with Asuka and we have great chemistry in the ring that’s really different, so I’d love to do something with her," she added. "Sasha Banks, I think her character is so evolved and so deep that I look forward to the day we can exchange words and also physicality, I think that story would write itself. So many that I’m leaving off the list, but those would be a couple of my favourites right now.”

Becky Lynch would be a great opponent for Sonya Deville at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch is the top female star in WWE right now, and many superstars would love to challenge her for the Raw Women's Title at the Show of Shows. She defended it against Liv Morgan on the red brand last week and emerged victorious.

The Man has wrestled many women on the main roster, so perhaps it's time for her to get a new opponent. Sonya Deville is tough in the ring due to her MMA background, and she'll give Big Time Becks a hard-hitting fight.

