Sonya Deville responds to criticism following controversial SmackDown segment

Sonya Deville has reacted to praise from Adam Pearce following the controversial title change from last weekend's WWE SmackDown. In a recent Twitter back-and-forth, it was Deville who first replied to a tweet from Pearce.

Pearce sent a message after being attacked by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown by posting a picture of an F-5 from The Beast Incarnate. In his tweet, Pearce wrote, 'Suspended indefinitely. Bend but never break. Never forget.'

Responding to Pearce, Sonya Deville quoted the tweet by posting a GIF of her sipping champagne. Following which her on-screen authority partner praised her for the title exchange between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch from SmackDown, which was the talk of the town for the last few days.

Here's Adam Pearce's message for Sonya Deville:

Sonya Deville then went on to respond to Pearce once again, by posting another very interesting GIF. Deville's reply can be seen below:

Sonya Deville reportedly wanted to fight Charlotte Flair following her segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown

Following last week's SmackDown, PWInsider reported that Sonya Deville apparently wanted to fight Charlotte Flair. As seen on the show, the title exchange between The Queen and her rival Becky Lynch ended in an awkward manner.

Flair dropped her title when Lynch tried to get a hold of it and The Man ended up throwing her title at Flair, which was followed by The Queen dropping her belt, as well.

Going back to the report from PWInsider, it was suggested that Sonya Deville wasn't happy one bit happy with Flair. Apparently, the former in-ring WWE star had an argument with Flair and was “mad enough to want to fight Flair.”

It remains to be seen if Sonya Deville will be returning to in-ring action or not. It's definitely been a while since she has competed inside the squared circle.

But one cannot overlook the fact that Deville has been incredible in her role as an authority figure.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of the controversy between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville? Sher your thoughts in the comments section below.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman