Sonya Deville sends message to former champion after her controversial actions on WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville has sent a message to Naomi in the aftermath of this week's WWE SmackDown. On this week's show, Deville once again misused her powers against Naomi, as she helped Shayna Baszler beat the former SmackDown Women's Champion with ease.

Taking to Instagram, Deville posted an image of herself confronting Naomi on SmackDown while being the special guest referee. The WWE authority figure also wrote the following message:

"Sometimes you just have to step up to the plate." - wrote Sonya Deville on Instagram.

As seen on SmackDown this week, Sonya Deville inserted herself into the Naomi vs. Baszler match but as the special guest referee. Deville refused to let the former SmackDown Women's Champion win the match and pulled off a quick three-count to help The Queen of Spades walk out victorious.

Following Baszler's win over Naomi, she also had a stern warning for everyone in WWE, including her opponent from SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion even went on to call herself the limb ripper in the following interview:

WWE @WWE Despite defeating @NaomiWWE in controversial fashion, @QoSBaszler says the real problem is that the WWE Universe has forgotten just how dangerous she actually is. #SmackDown Despite defeating @NaomiWWE in controversial fashion, @QoSBaszler says the real problem is that the WWE Universe has forgotten just how dangerous she actually is. #SmackDown https://t.co/xGNKxSQokd

Sonya Deville recently made her return to in-ring action

Sonya Deville has mostly worked as an authority figure in WWE and has been assisting Adam Pearce backstage. However, earlier this month on SmackDown, she made her return to in-ring action for the first time since last August.

Upon her in-ring return, Sonya Deville teamed up with Shayna Baszler on the blue brand to defeat Naomi with ease in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. This was Deville's first bout in 14 months.

Her feud with Naomi has developed over the course of the last few weeks, but Deville has not received a chance to return to the ring, up until recently. Given how things have played out between Naomi and Deville in recent weeks, it remains to be seen if the former MMA fighter will face her rival in a singles match down the road.

