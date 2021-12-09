"I was kind of freaking out" - Female WWE star on working with Vince McMahon

Sonya Deville has stated that working with Vince McMahon lately has been a fruitful experience for her in WWE.

Deville began portraying the role of an authority figure earlier this year. She even featured in a backstage segment alongside Vince McMahon at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last month.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, the WWE star highlighted how respectable and knowledgeable she found McMahon to be while working with him recently.

"Yeah, that's been really cool. Working with Vince lately has probably been my favorite thing in my career thus far. He's just so knowledgeable and just so respectable to be around. And just to be in segments with him, I was like, 'Oh my god.' I don't have many fangirl moments. But I was kind of freaking out. And he's so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff. He's just so helpful. And he's always been supportive of my career and what I wanted to do," stated Sonya Deville.

Vince McMahon has made a few WWE television appearances since Survivor Series, and he has even engaged in a storyline with 24-year-old star Austin Theory.

It's no secret that today's superstars are pretty lucky to interact with the WWE CEO on-screen, as he has only played the Mr. McMahon character on rare occasions in recent years.

Does Sonya Deville miss being an active WWE in-ring competitor?

Though Deville has stuck to her non-wrestling role throughout 2021, she returned to in-ring action briefly back in October, facing Naomi in a two-on-one handicap match alongside Shayna Baszler.

The WWE star told PopCulture.com that she feels content with her current on-screen position and is not in a "rush to be anywhere else."

"I'm a fighter born and raised. So obviously, I love to fight and I love to throw down. But, a lot of people also don't know — one of my first passions was acting and performing. I used to host a show in LA before I got signed. So, talking and using my voice is also something that I really get a lot of satisfaction doing and a lot of gratification — so, I'm just enjoying where I am. I'm not eager or in some sort of rush to be anywhere else. I feel very present in this moment and in this [on-screen authority role]," said Deville.

WWE has advertised that Sonya Deville will face Naomi on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. If this match does happen, it will be the on-screen official's return to singles competition for the first time since August 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using any quotes from this article, please credit PopCulture.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sonya Deville back in the ring? Yes No 7 votes so far