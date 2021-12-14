Sonya Deville reveals whether she was going to appear in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has revealed that there were discussions about her competing in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Pride Fighter could have been a surprise entrant in the battle royal, but the company had other plans for her. She came back on the January 1st episode of SmackDown as an authority figure after she had been on hiatus for a few months.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Sonya Deville stated that there were several different ideas for her on-screen return, including a Royal Rumble appearance.

“Yeah [the Royal Rumble was discussed]," said Deville. "There was a lot of different ideas when I first came back but ultimately, it came down to a decision that was made that I had something to do with.... I had mentioned I had a three-piece suit that I wanted to wear on TV. I kind of wanted to start incorporating this boss suit look into my character...."

Deville noted that her desire to wear her three-piece suit on WWE TV paved the way for the development of her new character.

Sonya Deville on how her WWE authority figure role came about

As WWE Officials, Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce are both responsible for running Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. They make matches and oversee important segments, like contract signings, on a weekly basis. Recently, Deville has been abusing her powers by targeting Naomi and making her life miserable.

In the interview, Deville described how Vince McMahon came up with the idea of her playing an authority figure.

“He was looking and I could tell his wheels were spinning and he said, ‘Do you have the suit on you?’" said Deville. "I said, ‘No, it’s at my hotel.’ He said, ‘Alright, well get someone to go get it.’ And that’s when I wore the suit and walked down the hallway [for my return]. He’s just so genius and so creative."

Deville stated that this conversation produced the character she currently plays on WWE TV, and the persona continues to evolve.

Sonya Deville's feud with Naomi isn't over yet. The former SmackDown Women's Champion beat the WWE Official via intentional countout this past week on WWE SmackDown. Moving forward, it's fair to assume that they'll clash again at some point soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Deville's comments? Sound off below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Would you have wanted to see Sonya Deville return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021? Yes No 3 votes so far