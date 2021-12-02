"As long as she stays away from me" - Former champion on Ronda Rousey potentially returning to WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Stephanie McMahon has opened up about Ronda Rousey potentially returning to the company.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 35 where she dropped her Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 where she and Kurt Angle defeated Stephanie and Triple H.

Speaking at the March of Dimes event, McMahon said Ronda Rousey is free to return, but the Rowdy One needs to stay away from her.

"There is no official update on her return, but she is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me," said Stephanie.

The WWE Chief Brand Officer was also asked for an update on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson.

"He's still in school. When he's done with school, hopefully he's going to be part of the full-time roster. We have more announcements on the NIL program that will be talked about soon," she added. (H/T Fightful)

Ronda Rousey is unsure if she's still under contract with WWE

Having been the first female champion in UFC history, Ronda Rousey was already famous before she stepped foot in WWE. It's unknown at this point if she will ever return to the company. However, many members of the WWE Universe are hopeful that they will see her in the ring once again.

Rousey herself is unsure if she's still signed to WWE, as she stated during a live gaming stream on Facebook.

"[Person in chatroom] is asking if I’m still under contract with WWE. I technically — I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers," said Rousey. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ronda Rousey signed a three-year full-time contract with WWE in 2018, but she was only active in the ring for a year.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

