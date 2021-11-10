"I’d slap Steve Austin’s teeth" - WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Stone Cold's iconic segment

WWE Hall of Famer and brother of Booker T, Stevie Ray, has criticized his brother's iconic grocery store segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He believes that no one in his family would run away from a fight, especially against someone like Austin.

The fight between Booker T and Austin in a grocery store is one of the most memorable segments during the former's WWE run. T was the heel in his feud with Austin in 2001, his first feud since joining WWE from WCW.

While speaking to the That 90's Wrestling Podcast, Stevie Ray was unhappy about the segment between his brother and The Texas Rattlesnake, questioning its credibility.

"There ain’t no b---h in none of my brothers or my uncles or nobody. I ain’t never ran from one man in my life and never will. Especially some daisy duke, bald-headed, bad knee, guy that beats up women. You kidding me? You kidding me? I’d slap Steve Austin’s teeth out of his mouth, ain’t no punk like that don’t ever fight a man. Now on TV, I got to run from him, I’m scared of him. Nah, miss me with that. But that’s the way they work, and this is what I told everybody was going to happen,” said Stevie Ray. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Ray believes his brother was successful in WWE, but he had to go through a lot to succeed.

WWE legends Booker T and Stone Cold Steve Austin's grocery store fight cost a lot

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T caused a lot of damage to the grocery store in their iconic brawl, and WWE ended up paying $10,000 to $15,000 for it.

"We had one camera. We looked over the store and said, 'Action.' We must have done, I don't know, $10,000 to $15,000 in damage," said Booker T.

The two Hall of Famers had a memorable rivalry in WWE, which began in 2001 and extended till the first half of 2002.

