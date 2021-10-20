×
Stipulation for Women's Tag Team Title match at NXT Halloween Havoc confirmed

Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Oct 20, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Io Shirai revealed the stipulation for the Triple Threat Women's Tag Team Title match at Halloween Havoc on tonight's NXT after winning her match against Jacy Jayne and Persia Pirotta and getting the right to spin the wheel.

The former Women's Champion did the honours after her match and spun the wheel, and it stopped at the 'Scareway to Hell' Ladder match.

Hey @ZoeyStarkWWE, @shirai_io WON the match!!!#WWENXT https://t.co/akF7t6XuT9

Next week's show features a special card for Halloween Havoc. Current Women's Tag Team champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark take on Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

In tonight's edition of NXT, Shirai squared off Jayne and Pirotta, with the winner getting the opportunity to spin the wheel to determine the stipulation.

In a thrilling bout, Io Shirai managed to come out on top after hitting a diving moonsault and thus got to spin the wheel. The stipulation determined after spinning the wheel was Scareway To Hell Ladder Match.

We've got ourselves a SCAREWAY TO HELL LADDER MATCH for the @WWENXT #WomensTagTitles at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc!!! https://t.co/jZ7QeLXb5l

Other matches announced for NXT Halloween Havoc

Halloween Havoc 2021 is set to place next week, with the show featuring one of the best cards of the year. All four major titles of WWE's third brand will be on the line as we approach the spooky season.

Tommaso Ciampa takes on up-and-coming star Bron Breaker for the top prize while Raquel Gonzalez fights a reinvented Mandy Rose with her Championship. The match between Raquel and Mandy is set to follow the 'Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal' criteria, but the stipulation will only be revealed next week right before the bout.

A similar stipulation was decided for the Men's Tag Team Title match as MSK will take on Imperium.

Also Read

Get ready for #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc LIVE next Tuesday at 8/7c on @USA_Network!@WWENXT #WomensTagTitles SCAREWAY TO HELL LADDER MATCH
@RaquelWWE vs. @WWE_MandyRose #WWENXT #WomensTitle
#MSK vs. #Imperium - #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles
@NXTCiampa vs. @bronbreakkerwwe #NXTChampionship https://t.co/7R4R1YCoJq

With all four titles set to be defended on the night, next week's episode will be a must-see one for the fans of the brand.

Edited by Alan John
