"Give me what I deserve" - T-BAR makes a bold demand of WWE

WWE Superstar T-BAR recently took to Twitter to demand a match against Damian Priest for the WWE United States championship. According to the former member of RETRIBUTION, he was never pinned or submitted by the Archer of Infamy, and thus deserves a title opportunity.

T-BAR faced Damian Priest in a championship contender match on the season premiere of WWE RAW. In a match that could have guaranteed him his first singles title shot on the main roster, T-BAR lost his cool early in the match and attacked the former NXT North American champion with a chair. The referee had no choice but to call for a disqualification and declare Damian Priest as the winner.

Things went from bad to worse for the former NXT star as he was brutally attacked by Damian Priest after the match. The Archer of Infamy absolutely annihilated T-BAR with multiple chair shots and later knocked him out with a 'Reckoning'.

T-BAR, however, didn't seem content with the management's decision as he tagged WWE managers Sonya Deville and Adar Pearce in his Twitter post and demanded a match for the title.

With Adam Pearce stuck in Suplex City, will Sonya Deville give T-Bar what he wants?

T-BAR to return to his old wwe gimmick?

Ever since making his debut on the main roster, T-BAR's career has been on a downward spiral. The former NXT star debuted on the main roster as part of the faction RETRIBUTION, which was led by Mustafa Ali. Soon after their debut, the members of the group turned on Ali and split up.

T-BAR continued to tag along with his fellow RETRIBUTION member Mace for quite some time. However, with WWE Drafts separating the duo, it looks like it's finally time for T-BAR's much awaited singles run.

With various WWE superstars getting repackaged, T-BAR could be next in line as well. T-BAR himself has teased his return to his NXT old gimmick multiple times on social media.

T-BAR was known as Dominik Dijakovic during his NXT career and went with the tagline and theme 'Feast Your Eyes'. With other NXT importees like Keith Lee and Damian Priest finding their groove on the main roster, could this finally be the time for T-BAR as well?

