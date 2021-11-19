"They don't care about us" - Released star slams WWE after the recent releases of John Morrison and others

The release spree from WWE keeps on coming as the latest round of "budget cuts" has seen multiple top names like John Morrison, Tegan Nox, and others released.

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie, and the wife of John Morrison, has lashed out at the company with a series of strong tweets. She has even asked fans to stop supporting WWE, claiming that the company has zero respect for its talent and doesn't care about the fans either.

Valkyrie has also urged pro-wrestling fans to spend their money on alternative promotions if they love pro wrestling.

"Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans," tweeted Taya Valkyrie.

TAYA VALKYRIE @FrankyMonetWWE Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans. Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.

Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) was herself released from WWE earlier this month alongside multiple top names like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. Following the release of her husband John Morrison, she has sent out a heartfelt tweet for him.

"We always have each other, and that’s all that matters. I love you @TheRealMorrison," wrote Taya Valkyrie in her tweet.

Complete list of WWE Superstars released today

Merely 15 days after the last release spree, WWE has again let eight stars go as per the reports. As stated above, the biggest name is John Morrison. A three-time Intercontinental Champion, Morrison is a fan-favorite. The WWE Universe was eagerly waiting to see him back in the main event scene.

WWE has also released the entire Hit Row faction, including Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla. Earlier this month, they released the fourth member of the faction, B-Fab. This was a major surprise for many as Hit Row was doing well on SmackDown, starting to create a fan base.

Other names released include Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the releases? Do you agree with Taya Valkyrie? Let us know in the comments below.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Angana Roy