"They didn't mess with us" - the Godfather opens up on the backstage politics by the Kliq

WWE Hall of Famer the Godfather recently discussed his ties with Bone Street Krew (BSK) and their backstage encounters with the Kliq.

On the latest episode of It's My Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather spoke about the two most iconic backstage factions in the WWE during the late 90s - The Kliq and BSK.

Here's what the Godfather had to say:

"We were friends and hung out together. And that's what it was. We all tried to help each other's careers. I'm friends with everybody in the Kliq, we had no problems with the Kliq. You know, if it went down, I'm sure that BSK would have run through the Kliq pretty easily, but we didn't have that problem and you know, they had their thing we had ours. As far as I know, they didn't mess with us, you know. Plus we had Yokozuna. We had a lot of people in our group, but I had no animosity or anything towards them," the Godfather said.

He mentioned that he never had any issues with the Kliq members. However, if it ever came down to facing up, the Godfather stated that BSK would have made easy work of the Kliq.

Bone Street Krew and the Kliq had some of the most influential figures as members

BSK was active in the WWE at a time when another backstage faction, the Kliq was running wild. The Kliq mainly consisted of Shawn Michaels, Hall and Nash, with Triple H later joining the faction. The group was infamous for their backstage politics and the 'Curtain Call Incident.'

Stewart Lawson @SLawson1417 5 v 5 Survivor Series match:Bone Street Krew v The KliqWho do you think would win? 5 v 5 Survivor Series match:Bone Street Krew v The KliqWho do you think would win? https://t.co/bFwPvD9nQC

BSK, on the other hand, boasted the likes of the Undertaker and Yokozuna alongside the Godfather, Rikishi, Mr. Fuji, Paul Bearer, Savio Vega and several other WWE superstars of the time.

Also Read

While many backstage at the time believed that the two groups had animosity between them, members of both factions have come out saying that their relations were cordial and there was no bad blood between them.

Who do you think would win if the Kliq faced up against BSK? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Daniel Wood