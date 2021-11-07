Details on Vince McMahon punishing WWE legend with a one-minute loss to Triple H

The Godfather recently recalled how Vince McMahon once taught him a lesson by booking him to lose a short WWE match against Triple H.

The WWE legend turned up to the March 21, 1999 taping of Sunday Night Heat and noticed he was not on the card. He immediately complained to Vince McMahon, who explained why he had not been booked.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, The Godfather said the WWE Chairman eventually agreed to book him that night. However, the match he was given was not exactly what he was looking for.

“I go in there and talk to Vince. I explain my side to Vince. He goes, ‘You know, Charles [Charles Wright, The Godfather’s real name], sometimes it’s better not to be on TV than it is to be on TV.’ But I don’t [want to] hear that, I don’t hear that. ‘Once again, Charles, sometimes it’s better not to be on TV than it is to be on TV.’ Don’t wanna hear it. ‘Okay, okay, I’ll put you on TV. You want me to put you on TV? I’ll put you on TV.’ So the new card comes up, right? Godfather, Triple H, no hoes, one minute,” The Godfather said.

The Godfather dominated the first minute of the match before Triple H hit his Pedigree finisher to pick up a quick victory.

JBL and Ron Simmons mocked The Godfather after Triple H’s win

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and Ron Simmons traveled to the next WWE event with The Godfather after the Sunday Night Heat taping.

JBL joked that he and Simmons repeatedly made fun of their friend following his loss to Triple H.

“We’re driving to the next town and the whole way Ron, out of the blue, would go, ‘What does every dog need?’ I go, ‘Pedigree [laughs]?’” JBL said.

The Godfather added that he learned that day not to question Vince McMahon’s booking decisions ever again.

