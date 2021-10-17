"I didn't see him until they rolled him to the back" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls the tragic passing of Owen Hart

Speaking with Chris Deez on It's My Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather recently opened up on the passing of Owen Hart.

Owen Hart lost his life when he tragically fell to his death during the Over the Edge PPV in 1999. During the PPV, Jim Ross informed the fans that Owen Hart had died. His passing is one of the most unfortunate events in the history of WWE and pro wrestling as a whole. Hart was scheduled to face The Godfather for the Intercontinental championship.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recalled the chaos during the event and said the following:

"I never saw what happened. He was to come out first. And then I was going to come out with the girls. So on his entrance, I was hyping up the girls. I think it might have been Bruce Prichard or somebody who was sitting at the gorilla I don't remember, but I just remember them saying, 'Owen fell.' I'm like, 'Owen fell? What do you mean?' Then everything unfolded. I didn't see him until they rolled him to the back. I don't even like to think about it. Great guy. I hung out with him all day that day. We were talking about the match. He practiced whatever he was doing. It's a shame that the world lost such a great talent, such a great person," The Godfather said.

The Godfather and Owen Hart were good friends

During the interview, The Godfather also opened up about his close friendship with Owen Hart.

He mentioned that Owen was known for his pranks, while also detailing that Owen had helped him a lot during his stint in Japan and Germany.

"Let me tell you, I mean everybody knows about his ribs and all that stuff, but Owen was one of the most decent people. When I went to Japan for the first time, he showed me how to get around. When I went to Germany for seven months, he showed me how to get to the gym, and order food, some of the lingo. Just a great guy man, great guy. It's a shame he's gone."

