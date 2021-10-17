"I'm pretty sure he's done" - WWE Hall of Famer rules out a possible Undertaker return

Former WWE superstar The Godfather recently discussed whether The Undertaker will ever wrestle again.

The WWE Hall of Famer was in conversation with Chris Deez on It's My Wrestling Podcast. The Godfather spoke about whether his long-time friend, The Undertaker, has one more match left in him.

He detailed that his friend did not need the money and would most certainly not be having another match. The Godfather recalled a phone call with Taker where the latter explicitly said he would not be wrestling anymore.

Here is what The Godfather had to say:

"He doesn't need the money, he definitely doesn't need it, believe me. I don't think you will (see him back). He called me and told me, he says, 'Big dog I'm done.' He goes, 'I'm done now. I'm finally done.' He's never called me and told me that, you know. He's told me I'm trying to get out, Vince won't let me go, keeps throwing big numbers at me to wrestle once a year, but I'm pretty sure he's done, I think physically he's done, and mentally he's done," said The Godfather.

The Undertaker last competed in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He retired at Survivor Series 2020, which also marked three decades of his WWE debut.

The Undertaker and the Godfather crossed paths in the ring several times

The Godfather and The Undertaker have always been close friends. The chemistry also translated well when the two behemoths met inside the ring.

One of their most memorable encounters was when The Godfather, then wrestling under the gimmick Kama, went one-on-one with The Undertaker at SummerSlam 1995 in a casket match.

In the leadup, Kama melted The Undertaker's urn into a big necklace for himself. This infuriated Taker and led to the two men slugging it out in a casket match in the biggest event of the summer. Both put on a hard-fought brawl with the Undertaker picking up the win.

Do you agree with The Godfather? Is The Undertaker finally done competing inside the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

