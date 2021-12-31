The Rock recalls iconic moment involving Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE Hall of Famer

Former WWE Superstar The Rock recalled how the crowd erupted when Stone Cold Steve Austin came marching down the entrance ramp to assist Mankind in his match against The Great One.

In 1999, The Rock faced Mankind in a No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship. The Brahma Bull had the match in his grasp with help from heel stable, The Corporation. However, the sound of glass breaking caused the crowd to erupt as Stone Cold came out to spoil the party.

A fan recently shared the iconic moment on his Twitter which caught the attention of many. Replying to the tweet, The Rock stated that it was the loudest crowd reaction he had ever heard in his life.

The former WWE Champion also commended Stone Cold for executing the chair shot. Check out the tweet below:

"Love this. This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW. And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open. What a night #mividaloca," The Rock tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW 🔥

And my buddy

What a night 🥃 twitter.com/eliastoufexis/… ᴇʟɪᴀꜱ ᴛᴏᴜꜰᴇxɪꜱ @EliasToufexis @steveaustinBSR @RealMickFoley 23 years ago tonight was probably the loudest I ever screamed at my TV. @TheRock 23 years ago tonight was probably the loudest I ever screamed at my TV. @TheRock @steveaustinBSR @RealMickFoley https://t.co/FA3kv1EA9I Love this.This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW 🔥And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open🩸💀What a night 🥃 #mividaloca Love this.This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW 🔥And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open🩸💀What a night 🥃 #mividaloca twitter.com/eliastoufexis/…

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin also responded to The Rock

The Rock's fiercest rival in WWE, Stone Cold, quickly responded to The Brahma Bull's comments about the chair shot.

Check out the Hall of Famer's response below:

Steve Austin @steveaustinBSR

💪👊 @TheRock As the one and only Dionne Warwick would sing-That’s what friends are for..💪👊 @TheRock As the one and only Dionne Warwick would sing-That’s what friends are for..💪👊

The Texas Rattle Snake slamming The Megastar was a moment that changed the course of wrestling history as it marked the beginning of the end for WCW.

Back then, WCW Nitro was a live show, while RAW used to be taped every week. In an attempt to put down the competition, then-boss Eric Bischoff spoiled the results for the WWE match.

Also Read Article Continues below

The move, however, backfired as hundreds and thousands of people switched channels to watch history unfold. The explosive audience reactions made Mankind's win one of RAW's greatest moments.

Edited by Angana Roy