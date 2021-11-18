"How it should be with rooks" - The Rock responds to current SmackDown star's incredible story about him

The Rock has recalled an incredible story by Mustafa Ali, which included the Hollywood megastar interacting with the WWE Cruiserweight Division.
In the story described by Ali, he noted that The Rock was present at Monday Night RAW a few years back and was doing some filming for the 'Fighting With My Family' movie.
The Rock was busy with his camera crew and walked by all the cruiserweights, who were quite disciplined while The Great One was filming. What followed next was a rather wholesome moment, as he greeted all the cruiserweight superstars and shook hands.
Taking to Twitter, The Rock responded to Ali's story and claimed that he still remembers the moment very well. The former WWE Champion noted that he was impressed with how sharp everyone looked and how respectful the cruiserweight stars were.
The Rock concluded by writing that he is happy for all the superstars who made it this far and had a piece of advice for them as well:
The Rock is currently busy with his career in Hollywood but is known for making sporadic WWE appearances
A former multi-time WWE World Champion, The Rock is currently busy with his career in Hollywood. He recently starred in a movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot called 'Red Notice.'
The former WWE Champion, who is already famous for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, now wants to replace the departing Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise.
It has been years since The Rock was last seen in WWE as an active in-ring performer. The Hollywood icon is known for making sporadic appearances in the company, though, having shared television time with Becky Lynch back in 2019.
The Rock made his WWE (WWF) debut 25 years ago, and he recently took to Twitter to send the above message. He reflected on his debut from 1996 and billed his journey as a wild and unpredictable one.
