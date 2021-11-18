"How it should be with rooks" - The Rock responds to current SmackDown star's incredible story about him

The Rock has recalled an incredible story by Mustafa Ali, which included the Hollywood megastar interacting with the WWE Cruiserweight Division.

In the story described by Ali, he noted that The Rock was present at Monday Night RAW a few years back and was doing some filming for the 'Fighting With My Family' movie.

The Rock was busy with his camera crew and walked by all the cruiserweights, who were quite disciplined while The Great One was filming. What followed next was a rather wholesome moment, as he greeted all the cruiserweight superstars and shook hands.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



and other WWE stars share their favorite memories of



Via foxs.pt/3FsQkX8 “Saying hello shouldn’t be a big deal, but when you’re brand-new and one of the biggest stars in the world treats you as a peer, it means something.” @AliWWE and other WWE stars share their favorite memories of @TheRock for #Rock25 Via @FOXSports “Saying hello shouldn’t be a big deal, but when you’re brand-new and one of the biggest stars in the world treats you as a peer, it means something.”@AliWWE and other WWE stars share their favorite memories of @TheRock for #Rock25. Via @FOXSports ⏩ foxs.pt/3FsQkX8 https://t.co/P5bAA2NWDP

Taking to Twitter, The Rock responded to Ali's story and claimed that he still remembers the moment very well. The former WWE Champion noted that he was impressed with how sharp everyone looked and how respectful the cruiserweight stars were.

The Rock concluded by writing that he is happy for all the superstars who made it this far and had a piece of advice for them as well:

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @ryansatin @AliWWE

I’m happy you’ve made it to the dance. Make all the money you can and HAVE FUN! Rock @FOXSports I remember this moment very well. I was impressed at how sharp everyone was dressed and how well respectful you guys just stood there. Mouths shut, ears & eyes open. How it should be with rooks.I’m happy you’ve made it to the dance. Make all the money you can and HAVE FUN! Rock @ryansatin @AliWWE @FOXSports I remember this moment very well. I was impressed at how sharp everyone was dressed and how well respectful you guys just stood there. Mouths shut, ears & eyes open. How it should be with rooks. I’m happy you’ve made it to the dance. Make all the money you can and HAVE FUN! Rock

The Rock is currently busy with his career in Hollywood but is known for making sporadic WWE appearances

A former multi-time WWE World Champion, The Rock is currently busy with his career in Hollywood. He recently starred in a movie with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot called 'Red Notice.'

The former WWE Champion, who is already famous for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, now wants to replace the departing Daniel Craig in the James Bond franchise.

It has been years since The Rock was last seen in WWE as an active in-ring performer. The Hollywood icon is known for making sporadic appearances in the company, though, having shared television time with Becky Lynch back in 2019.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ ESPN @espn 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 https://t.co/fCmoJJ5lBU Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14… Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14…

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Rock made his WWE (WWF) debut 25 years ago, and he recently took to Twitter to send the above message. He reflected on his debut from 1996 and billed his journey as a wild and unpredictable one.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Kartik Arry