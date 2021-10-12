"I did not come from the world of theater" -The Rock on Vin Diesel's comments about him

In Vanity Fair, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responded to Vin Diesel's comments about getting a 'good performance' out of him, which led The Rock to state that a part of him wouldn't dignify any of that with an answer.

Vanity Fair, which did an expansive profile on The Rock, covered the 'beef' between him and Vin Diesel and how they differ from each other. In a previous interview, Diesel said that it was 'a lot of work' to get a good performance out of The Rock.

Johnson, when asked, laughed at the observation but decided to go into further detail:

“You know, I’ll tell you this,” he says eventually. “One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that with an answer. But here’s the truth. I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently. And I came from a completely different culture and environment. I go into every project giving it my all. If I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed. And somewhere I’m sure Fellini is laughing too,” The Rock concluded.

The Rock even alluded to Federico Fellini, the Italian film director that Vin Diesel seemingly compared himself to in his quote.

Surprisingly, Vin Diesel would take credit for The Rock's performance in the Fast and Furious franchise. While both men having seemingly buried the hatchet, it wouldn't be presumptuous to attest that neither will be having the other over for dinner.

