"She is a wrestling bad a**" - The Rock reveals that he’s a huge fan of former NXT Women’s Champion

It seems like The Rock is a big admirer of WWE SmackDown's Shayna Baszler.

Despite not being an active part of pro wrestling, The Rock always makes a point to tweet out his support for the business and the stars working in different promotions. It appears that The Great One makes it a point never to forget where he came from.

During a debate on social media over who the best wrestler is, The Rock chimed in, voicing support for the Queen of Spades.

"Co-sign *tumbler glass emoji* I love Shayna too!!! She's a wrestling bad a** and trained by a legit wrestling bad a** OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected," said The Rock on Twitter.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @Writer4LifeJC @niksandnacs @atomic_mommy

She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected @QoSBaszler I co-sign 🥃 I love Shayna too!!!She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected @Writer4LifeJC @niksandnacs @atomic_mommy @QoSBaszler I co-sign 🥃 I love Shayna too!!! She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected

Shayna Baszler replies to The Rock's compliment

The praise from The Rock got around as Shayna Baszler saw the tweet and responded to him on social media earlier this evening. She said that The Great One has good taste when it comes to recognizing talent, and he is "ok" in her book.

"Yeah, @TheRock is ok in my book too. (Clearly has good taste!)," Shayna Baszler said in response to The Rock.

Shayna Baszler @QoSBaszler Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @Writer4LifeJC @niksandnacs @atomic_mommy

She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected @QoSBaszler I co-sign 🥃 I love Shayna too!!!She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected @Writer4LifeJC @niksandnacs @atomic_mommy @QoSBaszler I co-sign 🥃 I love Shayna too!!! She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected Yeah, @TheRock is ok in my book too. (Clearly has good taste!) twitter.com/therock/status… Yeah, @TheRock is ok in my book too. (Clearly has good taste!) twitter.com/therock/status…

The Rock and Shayna Baszler have appeared in WWE programming together, back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 before The Queen Of Spades started working for the company. She appeared at ringside with Ronda Rousey, who took part in a segment with The Rock against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

That same year, The Great One appeared on the big screen alongside Ronda Rousey in Fast & Furious 7.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about the back and forth between The Rock and Shayna Baszler? Do you think we'll see a renewed push for Baszler on SmackDown in 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Should Shayna Baszler win the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2022? Yes No 3 votes so far