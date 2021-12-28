×
RK-Bro's opponents for WWE Day 1 official after tournament final

Riddle and Randy Orton opened the final episode of RAW in 2021
R. Nath
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Randy Orton and Riddle, aka RK-Bro, finally have new contenders for their titles. The RAW Tag Team Champions will face The Street Profits at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

The champions hosted the "RK-Bronament" early in December with four tag teams. While it narrowed down to two within a night, the tournament was delayed until the December 27th edition of RAW.

The final bout between The Mysterios and The Street Profits was incredible. Although Rey and Dominik were on the cusp of victory, Montez Ford turned the tables. The Street Profits defeated The Mysterios to secure a RAW Tag Team title match against RK-Bro at WWE Day 1:

THE STREET PROFITS WIN THE RK-BRONAMENT!@RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros vs. @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins THIS SATURDAY at #WWEDay1. https://t.co/BW2bJYUhO4

It will be interesting to see how the match plays out. RK-Bro was undoubtedly the most popular tag team of WWE in 2021, with the interesting partnership between Riddle and Randy Orton working out.

The fan signs and reactions on RAW for RK-Bro say enough about how popular they both are. They will be the favorites to retain at WWE Day 1.

What's next for RK-Bro in 2021?

HUG IT OUT!@RandyOrton@SuperKingofBros#WWERaw https://t.co/XsKG7sGEez

RK-Bro, meanwhile, has been entangled in a mini-feud on TV with The Alpha Academy. On the final RAW of 2021, Riddle beat Chad Gable in an impromptu match, and Randy Orton hit the RKO to beat the mighty Otis.

However, the team may not have a very long shelf life in 2021. While WWE can keep their tag team intact until 2023, usually, an alliance lasts less than a year before one partner betrays the other.

But for now, who will be at the top of the RAW Tag Team division after Day 1? Will it be The Street Profits? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
