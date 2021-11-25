"He felt slighted that we weren't in the main event" - The Undertaker recalls WrestleMania match with former world champion

The Undertaker recently spoke about his match with Batista at WrestleMania 23 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Undertaker was on this week's episode of WWE's the Bump where he spoke about his career and some memorable matches against the greatest WWE superstars such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Edge, and Triple H.

'Taker also spoke about another match that was special to him. The match was for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 23 against the Animal Batista. The Phenom mentioned that Batista felt that he had a point to prove during the match and was motivated to steal the show.

Here's what the Undertaker recalled about the matchup:

"We really did have a good match. Batista had a chip on his shoulder. He wanted to go out and steal the show. He was the champion going into that match and he felt slighted that we weren't in the main event. He was so motivated to go out there and steal the show. It was a lot of fun. I think that was one of his better matches and not just because of me but because of the motivation that he had. He was so in-tune and I remember coming back through the curtain after it was all over and he came back. I remember him yelling out in Gorilla, 'Follow that!' And I was thinking to myself, that's cool, but you know, Shawn's still got to work," Taker said.

The Undertaker's last match was at WrestleMania 36

Over the years, The Undertaker has become synonymous with Wrestlemania. The Deadman's unbeaten streak at the Grandest Stage of Them All was one of the biggest attractions and crowd pullers for the event.

Even after Brock Lesnar broke the streak at WrestleMania 30, the Undertaker continued to remain a star attraction for fans at WrestleMania. His last televised match came on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. This time, Taker, in his American Badass gimmick, locked horns against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

The Undertaker and Styles went to war with each other in the cinematic matchup and Taker got the better of the exchange as he buried Styles in the cemetery.

The match ended with Taker riding off with his bike and closing the curtains on his long and illustrious career.

