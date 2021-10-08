The Undertaker reveals if his daughter will join WWE

The Undertaker is one of the biggest stars in WWE history and, inarguably, a future Hall of Famer.

While he's retired from in-ring competition, he wouldn't mind training his daughter, Kaia, to become a pro-wrestler if she ends up choosing to pursue a career in the industry.

The Phenom recently appeared on ET Online to discuss the new Netflix interactive film, Escape The Undertaker, which stars himself and Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods of the New Day.

When asked about his 9-year-old daughter Kaia possibly joining WWE, The Undertaker said he doesn't mind if that's what she truly wants one day.

"I tell you what, I don't know, I mean, if it's in her heart and that's what she really truly wants to do one day, I'll do my best to coach her up and obviously her mom will too, but yeah," said Undertaker. "We'll see what happens. We have a long way to go before actually worrying about that."

The movie premiered on October 5th and sees The New Day do exactly what the title suggests: trying to survive and escape The Deadman's spooky mansion filled with supernatural surprises.

The Undertaker says he's retired from in-ring competition

The Undertaker is one of the very few wrestlers in the history of the industry to perform at the top level as a major star in WWE for over three decades and still be a special attraction. He's had a very successful career and will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

During the interview, The Deadman revealed that while he still wants to be involved with the business, his body can't take it any longer.

"As of this moment, yeah, my days in the ring are done, and it's not because I don't want to be in the ring, I mean, that is where I've spent most of my adult life — my whole life, really," said Undertaker. "More than half of my life has been spent in the wrestling or sports entertainment ring. So, in my mind, I still can see everything and, in my heart, you know, I want to be out there, but it's just at a point where my body can't deliver what my mind and my heart see. My body can't deliver that and I just don't want to cheapen the legacy of that character and I'd hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed."

The Undertaker had his last match in WWE last year. He took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match in the main event of WrestleMania 36 Night Two. Induction into the WWE Hall of Fame is most likely the next step for The Phenom.

Also Read

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back to this article.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Undertaker in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yes No 0 votes so far