"His face is red" - The Undertaker replaced AEW star's entrance music with Shrek theme before WWE match

The Undertaker played a hilarious practical joke on AEW star Paul Wight FKA Big Show during one of WWE's European tours. The Phenom replaced 'Wight's music with the Shrek theme, which angered the giant.

The Undertaker mentored Paul Wight during the early part of his WWE career. The AEW star has revealed the advice that The Deadman gave him and how he pushed Wight to improve his in-ring performances.

JBL narrated a funny anecdote from WWE's tour of Europe, featuring The Undertaker and Paul Wight:

"We were in Europe and I was in the ring and somebody (The Undertaker) - I'm not going to say who, it could have been his (Kane) brother - had an idea, when Big Show came out, they would stop his music and play Shrek's theme music. So I'm in the ring for a triple threat match with Kurt Angle and Kurt's not in on it. The Deadman was by the music booth arranging it and when Big Show hears the music, he turns around, and his face is red. It's like a giant red tomato, like a 540-pound red tomato."

JBL continued:

"And Kurt Angle goes, 'What is that?' I go, 'Shrek's theme music.' And he goes, 'Oh, my God, he's going to kill us.' 'Listen, I did it, I'm going to take the blame for it.' He goes, 'Thank god.' Big Show gets in the ring and I say, 'I swear to god Kurt Angle did it and I had nothing to do with it."

JBL said the practical jokes on Paul Wight continued throughout the tour, which were orchestrated by The Undertaker, while JBL took all the blame.

Paul Wight FKA Big Show on getting the thumbs up from WWE legend The Undertaker

Paul Wight worked hard to improve his ability and win over The Undertaker, whom he learnt from in WWE.

“It’s a pretty big deal and it was pretty emotional for me. I’ll be honest, I worked for so many years and so hard to get that nod and I think I drove him nuts for the next couple of days because I was so appreciative of it,” said Wight.

He said the night he got the approval of The Undertaker was his crowning moment in WWE.

